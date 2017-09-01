Cleveland Browns finish preseason 4-0 with win over Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Chicago Bears 25-0 at Soldier Field on Thursday night in their exhibition finale. They finished the preseason with a 4-0 undefeated record for the first time in 31 years.

Typically, the majority of the starters sit for the fourth and final game in the preseason to eliminate any chance of injuries. So, Cody Kessler started the game in place of regular season starter DeShone Kizer.

The first score of the game came when Kessler tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Rannell Hall. Kessler, who is competing for the backup quarterback position, finished with 144 yards on 11 completions.

Kevin Hogan entered the game following Kessler. He finished the game with 180 yards and two touchdown passes.

Brock Osweiler, who was acquired during the offseason and started the first two exhibition games at quarterback, has not seen the field during the two most recent games.

The offense found success against Chicago, but the defense was also stout against the Bears. The Browns held the Bears offense to only 159 yards. Mentor native Mitchell Trubisky, who many thought the Browns were going to select as quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft, started for the Bears, but completed only two passes. The team has not surrendered a touchdown in the last three games.

Head coach Hue Jackson is excited with what he has seen from the Browns during the preseason.

“I’ve said before, I can see something building in our locker room and that’s what you want,” said Jackson.

The coaching staff now needs to trim the roster to 53 players by Saturday afternoon.

They host the Pittsburgh Steelers and former Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden on Sept. 10 in their regular season opener.

