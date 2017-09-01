Browns finish perfect preseason, and fans are excited - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns finish perfect preseason, and fans are excited

Posted by Chris Anderson
The Cleveland Browns ended the preseason by beating the Chicago Bears 25-0 on Thursday night.

It was the first time that Cleveland finished the preseason 4-0 since 1986, and Cleveland fans were excited to celebrate the benchmark.

The feat is only the fifth time the team has finished the preseason with a perfect record.

The local t-shirt design company Fresh Brewed Tees has even created a shirt already to commemorate the accomplishment.

The loss was definitely a game that the Bears would like to forget.

