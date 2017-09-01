Browns finish perfect preseason, and fans are excited

The Cleveland Browns ended the preseason by beating the Chicago Bears 25-0 on Thursday night.
It was the first time that Cleveland finished the preseason 4-0 since 1986, and Cleveland fans were excited to celebrate the benchmark.
Last time #Browns were 4-0 in preseason was 1986. There was a solar eclipse visible from Cleveland that season. I'm not making this up! pic.twitter.com/IXNQOVloCz— Dante Centuori (@ScienceDante) September 1, 2017
Downtown Cleveland after the Browns 4-0 preseason. pic.twitter.com/54ktqGzpta— Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) September 1, 2017
Downtown Cleveland right now after Browns finish preseason 4-0 pic.twitter.com/vrBN4m5Z6D— DellyFact (@DellyFact) September 1, 2017
The feat is only the fifth time the team has finished the preseason with a perfect record.
September 1, 2017
The local t-shirt design company Fresh Brewed Tees has even created a shirt already to commemorate the accomplishment.
Congratulations, Brownies!! #Champs pic.twitter.com/ZRZzbbSLHt— Fresh Brewed Tees (@FreshBrewedTees) September 1, 2017
The loss was definitely a game that the Bears would like to forget.
Browns 25, Bears 0.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 1, 2017
Now, look right here... pic.twitter.com/NLh82rn5l2
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.