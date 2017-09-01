Browns finish perfect preseason, and fans are excited

The Cleveland Browns ended the preseason by beating the Chicago Bears 25-0 on Thursday night.

It was the first time that Cleveland finished the preseason 4-0 since 1986, and Cleveland fans were excited to celebrate the benchmark.

Last time #Browns were 4-0 in preseason was 1986. There was a solar eclipse visible from Cleveland that season. I'm not making this up! pic.twitter.com/IXNQOVloCz — Dante Centuori (@ScienceDante) September 1, 2017

Downtown Cleveland after the Browns 4-0 preseason. pic.twitter.com/54ktqGzpta — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) September 1, 2017

Downtown Cleveland right now after Browns finish preseason 4-0 pic.twitter.com/vrBN4m5Z6D — DellyFact (@DellyFact) September 1, 2017

The feat is only the fifth time the team has finished the preseason with a perfect record.

The local t-shirt design company Fresh Brewed Tees has even created a shirt already to commemorate the accomplishment.

The loss was definitely a game that the Bears would like to forget.

Browns 25, Bears 0.



Now, look right here... pic.twitter.com/NLh82rn5l2 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 1, 2017

