Cleveland Air Show, Air Force Thunderbirds take off Labor Day weekend

The 2017 Cleveland National Air Show, which features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and a Navy Super Hornet, kicks off Labor Day weekend at Burke Lakefront Airport.

The gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with flight demonstrations beginning at 10:30 a.m. Highlights include Sean D. Tucker's aerobatics display, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, and the legendary U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Click here for the complete schedule.

There will be plenty of excitement in the air, and on the ground at the air show. Visitors will have the opportunity to sit in plane cockpits, learn about drone technology, and more.

Admission for adults cost $21 in advance, or $23 at the gate. Children ages 6-11 years cost $14 in advance or $16 at the gate. Kids 5-years-old and under get in for free! There are additional packages and viewing specials available. Click here for pricing.

Visit ClevelandAirShow.com for more information.

