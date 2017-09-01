Ohio state troopers seize $333,000 worth of marijuana from turnpike traffic stop

More than $333,000 worth of pot were confiscated (Source: WOIO)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over a rental car which resulted in the seizure of 143 pounds of marijuana.

According to the OSHP, troopers pulled over a 2017 Kia Sportage rental car for a lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County. The vehicle, which was registered with Florida tags, was driven by Leo Charkins, 52, of California.

Troopers first discovered a pill bottle of marijuana during a consensual pat-down on Charkins, which led to a vehicle search. Troopers then found 18 five-gallon buckets containing 143 pounds of marijuana and 300 grams of hashish, according to the OSHP.

Charkins was taken to the Summit County Jail and has been charged with felonious possession and trafficking in marijuana. If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison.

