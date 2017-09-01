Puppies recovering from slashed throats, man arrested for animal cruelty (GRAPHIC)

The dogs will be available for adoption soon (Source: Humane Society of Richland County)

The puppies are expected to recover (Source: Humane Society of Richland County)

A man has been arrested by Mansfield police and charged with animal cruelty after slashing the throats of several puppies.

According to the Humane Society of Richland County, police and shelter officials responded to assist five puppies. Four of the dogs has their throat cuts.

Fortunately, the dogs are expected to recover and will be available for adoption in the near future when the injuries heal.

The man responsible for the animal cruelty is in police custody, but officers did not provide any additional information about the suspect.

