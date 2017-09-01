From fear of flight to ace pilot, Sean D. Tucker soars at Cleveland National Air Show

Sean D. Tucker may not be a household name, but he is a legend in the world of aviation.

Tucker, 65, is a member of Team Oracle and has been flying in airshows since the mid-1970s. Believe it or not, he was actually "frightened to death" of flying. Now, he embraces being in the air.

"There is something so magical about being in the third-dimension," said Tucker. "I'm more comfortable in the sky, in the third-dimension, than I am on the ground."

Tucker's aerobatic flying abilities are featured at the 2017 Cleveland National Air Show. He has flown in more than 1,275 performances and at more than 525 airshows.

"My goal is to thrill the audience. My goal is to inspire the audience. My goal is not to hurt myself," says Tucker.

The Smithsonian National Museum named Tucker a "Living Legend of Flight," which features 25 aviators and astronauts including John Glenn. He was also inducted in the National Aviation Hall of Fame and is an honorary member of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Even with all of the awards, the work he does in the community is what he calls some of the "greatest work" that he'll ever accomplish. Tucker is the chairman of the Young Eagles, a program that gives youth their first flight in an airplane. He is also the co-founder of the Bob Hoover Academy, which provides education and aviation opportunities to at-risk and underprivileged teenagers.

"We take kids that are poor. We take kids who have got in trouble. We take kids with no self-esteem whatsoever," Tucker said. "We use flight as a way to lift them up."

Tucker said he plans to limit his airshow flights following the 2018 season, so this year's Cleveland National Air Show might be one of the last opportunities to see him fly.

