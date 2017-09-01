Perfect preseason for the Browns, but what does history say about the regular season?

The Cleveland Browns have gone perfect in the preseason for just the fifth time in franchise history according to dawgpounddaily.com, but does that mean we might have some happy fall weekends this year? When you start to analyze the preseason records for the past 10 years, the answer you see there shows very little connection between the preseason and the regular season. Of the previous four perfect preseasons, the Browns made the playoffs three times.

Let's take a look at the Browns past 10 years of preseason and what it has meant for the regular season.

Preseason Regular Season

2016 0-4 1-15

2015 1-3 3-13

2014 1-3 7-9

2013 3-1 4-12

2012 2-2 5-11

2011 1-3 4-12

2010 2-2 5-11

2009 2-2 5-11

2008 0-4 4-12

2007 3-1 10-6

Reason for hope? Nah.

Looking at the numbers there are some observations that can be made. The best the Browns have done in the past 10 years in preseason is 3-1, done in both 2007 and 2013. Ten years ago it looked like a good predictor as the Browns finished the season at 10-6, the best record in the past decade. So that clearly means go 3-1 and have a decent year, correct? No, because they did the same in 2013, and then fumbled the regular season finishing 4-12.

It is interesting to look at 2009 and 2012. In both years, the preseason record was 2-2 and then both regular seasons the team finished 5-11. Moral of that story; don't hope for a 2-2 preseason this year.

Perhaps last year was the only true marker when you compare the preseason to the regular season.

The Browns had a new coach, new regime, the Johnny Manziel soap opera had been canceled and it all added up to what we saw on the field.

For only the second time in 10 years the Browns went 0-4 in the preseason and then almost repeated the feat in the regular season but managed one win against San Diego.

What is the one thing that stands out over the past decade when looking at the records? There are not a lot of wins when the Browns finish the season.

Let's see how they do this year.

