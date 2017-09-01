Where are the best places to watch the Cleveland Air Show?

The Cleveland National Air Show is about to make a lot of noise in the skies, but where are the best places to watch the action on the ground? The stars of the show will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

You could buy tickets which will run you $23 for adults at the gate, $16 for kids, and children 5-years-old and under are free. While there are several displays and planes on the tarmac to see at Burke Lakefront Airport, the real shows are in the sky making viewing for free a real option. Here are some place to watch that you may not have thought about:

Parks:

Voinovich Park

Edgewater Park

Willard Park (Free Stamp)

Mall A and B (Convention Center grassy area)

Whiskey Island

Lakefront Muni Lot

Lakewood Solstice Steps

Kirtland park

Wendy park

Businesses:

Hilton, Bar 32

One of the best views could be from the rooftop bar on the new downtown Hilton at Bar 32 and they are making some changes so that people can enjoy the air show. Normally, Bar 32 doesn't open until 5 p.m. daily, but on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, they will open at noon. Plus, they will allow children, which are not normally allowed into Bar 32, from noon until 4 p.m. so that kids can enjoy the show too. Bar 32 is not the biggest space and it will be first come, first served for space.

East Bank of the Flats

With all of the new restaurants and bars in the East Bank of the Flats, many of them have roof top bars. While you may not get the full view of the show closer to downtown, you will see lots of fly overs as they line up to pass over Burke Lake Front Airport. Best rooftops will be Punch Bowl Social, Margaritaville, and Alley Cat Oyster Bar.

Winking Lizard (Galleria)

The Winking Lizard in the Galleria has a good sized patio space just a couple of blocks from Burke Lakefront. Although there's a couple of buildings that will obstruct some of the view, you'll still get plenty of flyovers.

