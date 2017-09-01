Tomislav Mihaljevic named as next CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic

Tomislav Mihaljevic has been named the next CEO and president of the Cleveland Clinic, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Dr. Mihaljevic, 53, will succeed Toby Cosgrove, who has been in charge of the hospital system for the past 13 years.

Tomislav, or Tom, has been with the Cleveland Clinic since 2004 as a cardiothoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive and robotically assisted cardiac surgeries, according to a press release. He has also served as CEO at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi since 2015.

"Dr. Mihaljevic brings a depth of experience, first as an innovative, world-class surgeon and more recently as a hospital executive focused on healthcare quality and safety, patient experience and business strategy," said Robert E. Rich Jr., chair of Cleveland Clinic's Board of Directors.

Chairman Rich added, "Cleveland Clinic has made unprecedented strides since Dr. Cosgrove became CEO and president in 2004. Following in his footsteps would be challenging for anybody, but Dr. Mihaljevic has the background, skills and vision to move Cleveland Clinic forward to even greater heights."

Mihaljevic and Cosgrove are working on the transition process until Jan. 1, when Mihaljevic will assume full duties as CEO and president.

