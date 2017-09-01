Cleveland's Jessica Eye says she's 1 win away from a UFC title fight

Northeast Ohio native Jessica Eye said she is one win away from a UFC title fight. (Source WOIO)

Northeast Ohio native Jessica Eye said she is one win away from a UFC title fight. Eye has a chance to reset her career by moving down to the 125-pound weight class.

Her first fight in the new women's flyweight division will be against Paige VanZant on Oct. 7 at UFC 216 in Las Vegas, Nev. This will be Eye's first fight of the year, her match against. Aspen Ladd on July 7 was canceled. Ladd missed the fight due to an illness.

"I feel like it happened for a reason, it’s given me a chance to fight at my new weight class,” Eye said.

Tell the wolves I'm home. pic.twitter.com/CBr1kQczL2 — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) August 30, 2017

Eye is 1-5 in her UFC career, but all her fights have been at the 135-pound weight class. Her opponent at the October pay-per-view, VanZant has been fighting at the 115-pound weight class in UFC.

“I think that Paige is going to find herself in a situation where she is dealing with a bigger fighter,” Eye said.

This will be one of the most publicized fights of Eye's career, the match will be the third match on the card. VanZant is one of the bigger mainstream stars in the UFC.

Besides being 7-3 in her career VanZant has made plenty of television appearances outside of the UFC. She has been on Chopped, Live! With Kelly, Good Morning America, Dancing with the Stars and Extra.

"I’m hoping I can squeeze myself right in there, get a good win and go be on Chopped and Dancing with the Stars myself,” Eye said.

The Cleveland native has lost her last four fights. Three of Eye's last four fights were against opponents who have won a UFC championship or fought in a title match.

When Eye was fighting at the 135-pound division, she said at times her skill wasn't enough in the matches.

"I lost some decision matches that were very close but I found myself being the smaller fighter, just as tough as the other girls, but I was smaller than all of them," Eye said.

Every match Eye has lost in the UFC has gone the distance, she has never tapped out in her UFC career. Eye says there is a big difference in switching a weight class, now Eye gets to move down while VanZant moves up.

"I feel like I get to be the bigger, faster and better fighter,” Eye said.

Before fighting in the UFC Eye said she was the best female fighter at 125 pounds for seven years. Eye has a chance to show she is the best at 125, she said the winner of this fight gets a shot at the new Women's Flyweight title.

"I feel like I have been given my chance and lane to fully succeed,” Eye said.

Besides the upcoming PPV, the past couple of weeks have been huge for the mixed-martial-arts community. UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have reportedly set the record for amount of buys purchased for a PPV.

"It was awesome to see the money made between two athletes,” Eye said.

Eye said fighting fans won't see many hybrid fights down the road, but jokingly the 125-pound fighter said she has to think about who she needs to call out to get those PPV buys.

