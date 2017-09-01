Akron officials on former police chief's racial slurs: 'We condemn Nice's behavior in the strongest terms possible'

Several Akron lawmakers released a joint statement in response to former Akron Police Chief James Nice's recent resignation.

State Reps. Emilia Strong Sykes and Tavia Galonski said:

"While our nation seems to be approaching a critical intersection of hateful and divisive dialogue, Nice's language plays to this ugliness, distorting who we are as a community. We condemn Nice's behavior in the strongest terms possible. We also urge our neighbors and constituents to look beyond one man's failings in order to champion the good and righteous within our community. We are more than one person's bad decisions. We are more than one man or woman's judgement. We are Akron."

The statement comes after Nice resignation was announced on Sunday. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan requested for Nice's resignation over allegations that Nice made racial slurs and "derogatory comments" about fellow Akron police officers. Nice also allegedly had inappropriate contact with a city employee, according to Mayor Horrigan.

Akron police and politicians held a press conference on Monday to discuss the resignation. Mayor Horrigan said that Nice has "lost his ability to lead the department."

Major Kenneth Ball, a 26-year veteran of the Akron Police Department, was named as the interim chief of police.

