New 'Protest' public art takes shape in very appropriate downtown Cleveland space

It's the newest public art to be put on display in downtown Cleveland and it's in a very appropriate space, Public Square.

Public Square has been the site of protests for decades which makes the latest LAND Studios public art project titled "Protest" very fitting.

Four steel silhouettes depict protests in all forms.

According to a news release from LAND, which stands for Landscape Art Neighborhoods Development, the project was created by Nigerian-born, Brooklyn-based artist Olalekan ‘LEk’ Jeyifous.

"LEk was inspired by the history of protest, peace rallies, and civic gatherings that have taken place in Public Square and wanted to acknowledge this tradition through large-scale characters engaged in various forms of that practice," according to LAND.

"The sculptures show an element of passion and peaceful dissent in the man and woman holding megaphones, a calmer form of public engagement in the person holding up flyers or newspapers, a moment of reconciliation between protesters of differing views or camaraderie between the two individuals sharing a hug," is how LAND describes the project.

