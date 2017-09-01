Charges dropped against former Ashland teacher accused of having sex with student

A former Ashland High School teacher is no longer facing criminal charges for having sex with a student.

Kimberly Siracuse was indicted on three counts of sexual battery in September of 2016. Her trial had been scheduled to start on September 5, 2017, until prosecutors filed the motion to dismiss the charges.

Ashland police began their investigation of the 49-year-old social studies and government teacher in March of 2016 and police turned the case over to prosecutors in June of 2016.

Siracuse submitted her resignation in October 2016.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.