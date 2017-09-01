Bed bugs found in 2 classrooms in Maple Heights school

Bed bugs were found in two classrooms at Milkovich Middle School in Maple Heights on Thursday. (Source: WOIO/Stock Photo)

Bed bugs were found in two classrooms at Milkovich Middle School in Maple Heights on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the school said an exterminator was immediately brought in to treat the rooms, he said this was not an infestation. Milkovich Middle School also sent a letter home to parents, over the weekend the exterminator will revisit the classrooms.

The spokesperson said the exterminator will also check the traps he set. No classes have been canceled at this time.

New data based off of pest control service data ranks Cleveland as the top bed bug-infested city in the United States.

According to the study by Terminix, Cleveland, followed by Cincinnati and Detroit, get the most calls for dealing with bed bugs.

According to bug experts, bed bug infestations have increased significantly since the 1990s. Increased travel and resistance to insecticide are likely factors that are contributing to the increase.

“Bed bugs are notoriously difficult to eradicate,” said Paul Curtis, director, technical services at Terminix, “and they can travel to new locations very easily—hitching a ride on clothing, handbags, suitcases and taxis, which can create substantial infestations in no time.”

According to the study, the top 20 cities infested with bed bugs are:

Cleveland, Ohio Cincinnati, Ohio Detroit, Mich. Las Vegas, Nev. Denver, Colo. Houston, Texas Phoenix, Ariz. Indianapolis, Ind. Oklahoma City, Okla. Philadelphia, Pa. Baltimore, Md. Pittsburgh, Pa. Washington, D.C. Tucson, Ariz. San Francisco, Calif. St. Louis, Mo. Atlanta, Ga. Tampa, Fla. Memphis, Tenn. San Diego, Calif.

Bed bugs can hide undetected for months. Signs of an infestation include reddish-brown blood spots on sheets or mattresses, a musty odor, and actual sightings of the pests. Bed bugs are about the size of an apple seed, which makes them difficult to spot They are also very elusive.

