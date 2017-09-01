Two teens arrested for vandalizing Eastlake senior center

Police arrest a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy for damaging the Taft Senior Center on East 332nd.

Eastlake police responded to the building around 10:00 p.m. on August 30, after the security alarm was activated.

When officers arrived, they saw one of the suspects standing outside an open window and the second suspect trying to climb out the open window. Both were arrested at the scene.

Officers say the teens broke the screens of two televisions in the main lobby, several television remote controls and a blood pressure monitor.

The cost to remove and replace the damaged 55 inch and 45 inch flat screen televisions is estimated at $2500. No cost yet to replace the blood pressure machine.

Both teens are charged with breaking and entering and vandalism. Their cases will be heard in Lake County Juvenile Court.

