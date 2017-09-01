Cleveland Browns on the bubble: who should stay, who should go

The Cleveland Browns need to finalize the 53-man roster this weekend. Here are three Browns on the bubble who should not get cut.

Kevin Hogan

The versatile third-string quarterback had a big night on Thursday, carving up the Chicago Bears backups to the tune of 13/18 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. That's a lot more throwing than he did a year ago in limited action for the Browns; he actually ran for more yards than he threw for. Teammates seem to respond to him on the field. I'd keep him around, to back up Cody Kessler, who likely stays just a year after being drafted in the third round, but who's been average all the way.

TOUCHDOWN BROWNS! Kevin Hogan finds Leslie for the touchdown! The Browns take the 13-9 lead! 1:53 to go! #CLEvsTB pic.twitter.com/Q97jV7cmYW — CS Nation (@_CSNation_) August 27, 2017

Jordan Leslie

The unheralded wide receiver has already been on four practice squads since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent two years ago, but all he's done with the Browns is make catches, including one very impressive one-handed catch in the preseason finale on Thursday night. He also found the end zone against the Bears. On a team desperately lacking big-play receivers, Leslie certainly deserves a spot.

Zane Gonzalez

Neither kicker did anything to separate from the other in camp, while Cody Parkey is the incumbent, and was solid last season, the Browns actually used a draft pick on Gonzalez. It was a seventh-round pick, but it was a draft pick, and that may be enough to give him the edge.

Here are three Browns on the bubble who should go.

Brock Osweiler

I was in Osweiler's corner after he was traded to the Browns, believing there must be a reason the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans were willing to break the bank for him, and thought it was the right call for Hue Jackson to give him the first two starts in the preseason. But the erratic throws never went away, and by the third preseason game the Browns had moved on to DeShone Kizer and Osweiler was making veiled statements about who's call it was, Jackson's or Sashi Brown's. The Browns don't need distractions now that they're going with the rookie. Trade him or cut him, but they need to move on from Osweiler.

Brock Osweiler had a pass tipped and picked? ?? pic.twitter.com/iNb4rSl62P — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 22, 2017

Rashard Higgins

I have nothing against "Hollywood" Higgins (although a player with a nickname like "Hollywood" should be showing us a lot more flash), but we're still waiting to see something from the second-year receiver. If you can't stand out as a wideout on this team, which continues to struggle at the position, then something's missing. Higgins had only six catches as a rookie. Time to call the fifth-round pick a miss, and move on.

Xavier Cooper

The defensive lineman was a third-round pick in 2015, but that was a different defense and a different regime. He's been lost in the shuffle in this camp, as others have bypassed him. It's hard to see him sticking around.

