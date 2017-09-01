Brook Park Council President asking for city records of political rivals

Brook Park Council President Jim Astorino has requested "any and all" emails and phone messages for nearly two years from city accounts of the Mayor, Law Director and four other officials to be sent to him. (Source WOIO)

Brook Park Council President Jim Astorino has requested "any and all" emails and phone messages for nearly two years from city accounts of the Mayor, Law Director and four other officials to be sent to him.

He specifically wants records of communications with 25 people. One on the list is Mike Vecchio, who just happens to be running against Astorino.

"To me it's an issue, again I think it's a form of political intimidation that's trying to get people to be silent," Vecchio said.

Brook Park Council meetings have been anything but silent in recent months and tensions between Astorino and Mayor Tom Coyne are high. The citizens were notified of the request in a letter sent to them from Mayor Tom Coyne.

"This public records request is disturbing because I don't think it’s a request at all I think, it's just an effort to aggravate people and intimidate people," Coyne said.

Cleveland 19 asked Astorino about his request.

"No, I have an appointment I have to be at and I just don't have time," Astorino said.

He denied he is intimidating citizens. Astorino's car was at his home 30 seconds later. It was not at a meeting, it was still there an hour later.

On Tuesday an inspectors report of city council's actions is expected to be released, likely raising more controversy.

