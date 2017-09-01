Kyrie Irving calls playing with LeBron James 'awesome' (video)

The Boston Celtics introduced former Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving as the team's new guard Friday.

The Cavs drafted Irving with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. The team traded Irving to the Boston Celtics for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, center Ante Zizic, forward Jae Crowder, the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick.

Irving explained why he asked for a trade in July.

"It was my time to do what was best for me in terms of my intentions and that's going after something bigger than myself and honestly being in an environment that's conducive for my potential," said Irving. "My intent is to be happy and to be with a group of individuals that I can grow with. That's not a knock on anything that has transpired over the six years because it was an unbelievable experience."

Irving has been to three straight NBA finals with Cleveland, winning the championship in 2016. He said his trade request was about his desire to be a part of something that was bigger than himself.

"Me leaving there wasn't about basketball it was about more or less me creating a foundation in Cleveland to now taking that next step as an evolving 25-year-old man and to be the best basketball player I can possibly be," said Irving.

The All-Star guard did mention his former teammate LeBron James, but only when reporters asked.

"I would be sitting here telling you guys a lie if I didn't tell you I learned so much from that guy. The perfection of the craft comes in a variety of forms and you watch and you watch and you ask all the great players, 'What does it take to be great?' and I've had the unique opportunity to play with one of the greats and it was awesome," said Irving.

Irving said this was a difficult decision for him to make.

"Now that I'm sitting here. It just echoes in terms of me just being very appreciative of not only the Cleveland fans, all of Ohio, but as well as Bron for incorporating me into that special team that we had in Cleveland."

Irving did mention a few of his former teammates and explained the relationship he will always have with them.

"The brotherhood exists even without all this and will continue. So, that's exactly where it is. And I'm very appreciative of it."

An extremely articulate Kyrie Irving on his relationship with LeBron James. Heartfelt and appreciative. pic.twitter.com/S7sA8rsUiq — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 1, 2017

Former Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward was also introduced during Friday's news conference. He also mentioned James. Irving tried to recruit Hayward in 2014, then some guy named LeBron James announced he was 'coming home.'

"That kind of squashed the whole thing," said Hayward.

Gordon and Kyrie clowning LeBron James and the media pic.twitter.com/wAzJrvXsIS — Per Sources (@PerSources) September 1, 2017

And how fitting is this, the Cavs will host the duo and the Boston Celtics Oct. 17 for the Cavaliers season opener.

