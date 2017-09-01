Potential hazardous weather conditions on Lake Erie over Labor Day Weekend

The Coast Guard is urging caution across the Great Lakes including Lake Erie for potential hazardous weather conditions over Labor Day weekend. (Source: WOIO)

The U.S. Coast Guard is urging caution across the Great Lakes including Lake Erie for potential hazardous weather conditions over Labor Day weekend.

According to the news release, small craft advisories and beach hazard statements have been issued for Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Lake Erie at various times throughout the weekend.

Officials said people visiting the beach should stay out of the water while beach hazard statements remain in effect.

The Coast Guard advises people to stay off rocks, jetties and piers. High waves and heavy surfs can unexpectedly sweep a person off structures and into the water.

It is important to stay aware of weather conditions, even after hazardous conditions have subsided, it can still take an additional day for lake conditions to calm.

