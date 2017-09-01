3 students face charges after gun found at Norton High School

Three students are facing charges after a gun was found at Norton High School. (Source WOIO)

Three students are facing charges after a gun was found at Norton High School on Friday.

Around noon police were notified by school administration a student may have a gun, authorities said. Norton police said the principal immediately isolated the students and a gun was found.

Investigators said police and school officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no longer any threat of danger after finding the gun and taking the students into custody.

The students have been charged with illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. Police said the students were taken to the Summit County Detention Center.

