Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar opens in Cleveland: 31 pictures of the food, drinks, menu and decor

An old building in downtown Cleveland has been given new life through a two-year, multi-million dollar renovation. The Marble Room Steak House and Raw Bar, on Euclid and East 6th Street, opens Sept. 5.

It's in the historic Garfield Building, which dates back to the late 1800's. It was built by James Garfield's two sons, as a tribute to their late father.

"You can't duplicate the architecture. So we started with the architecture, to make sure everyone can see it, enjoy it," owner, Malisse Sinito said.

Most recently it was the home to National City Bank, so you'll see lots of those elements preserved in the space, like bank teller tables that now serve as dinner tables, and a massive vault converted to a private room.

Sinito says went for the wow factor, while preserving and honoring the original make up of the building.

"We didn't want to ruin anything, didn't want to take anything out. We just wanted to clean it up and make sure it worked and then added to it. We did things to mitigate the sound, that you knew we would have in this large cavernous, stone room," she said.

The owners worked on making it cozy and comfortable with private booths and lounge space.

The Marble Room will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday, plus dinner on Saturdays. The bar will be open all day long. They also have private dining and event space. The place seats more than 200 and employs about 100 people.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.