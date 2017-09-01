Store clerk slaps gun away, suspect leaves store without getting anything

The Cleveland Police Department said they need help from the public to help them identify the suspect, the incident happened at Denley Market on Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 29. (Source Cleveland Police)

Police said they are looking for a suspect in Cleveland who left the scene without getting anything after a store clerk slapped the suspect's gun away.

The Cleveland Police Department said they need help from the public to help them identify the suspect, the incident happened at Denley Market on Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 29. Investigators said the suspect walked around briefly, put on a blue mask, ran up to the counter with a possible airsoft pistol and put it in the clerk's face.

Police said the clerk slapped the gun away from his face and the suspect tried punching him. The suspect left the store without getting anything.

The Cleveland Police Department said if you recognize the suspect or have any knowledge about this crime you are asked to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or email her at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.

