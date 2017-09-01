2 deputies injured in fight with inmate

Two deputies injured in fight with inmate (Source: Raycom Media)

Two Summit County Sheriff deputies were hurt Friday after fighting with an inmate at the Summit County Jail.

The inmate was also injured.

All three people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. No word on how serious those injuries are.

Summit County Sheriff says the incident remains under investigation. This is a developing story, we update this story as more information becomes available.

