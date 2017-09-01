Euclid officer seen hitting man in violent arrest video suspended 30 more days

The Euclid officer seen striking a man on video has been suspended an additional 30 days.(Source: Facebook)

The Euclid police officer seen striking a man in a video that went viral on Facebook has been suspended an additional 30 days.

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail said this is in addition to the 15-day unpaid session for Officer Michael Amiott imposed by Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

The white officer seen on video punching a black man over a dozen times in a traffic stop in a Cleveland suburb has received multiple complaints about his behavior during his three years in the police department.

The man that was assaulted by a Euclid police officer, Richard Hubbard III, was arraigned on driving under suspension and resisting arrest charges. The 25-year-old appeared in Euclid Municipal Court Aug. 24 and pleaded not guilty.

Records show Amiott received four letters of reprimand and one formal citizen complaint but wasn't disciplined beyond written citations. The complaints include allegations he mishandled evidence and pistol-whipped a man during a traffic stop.

Records show Amiott was forced out of a previous job with another police department before Euclid hired him in 2014.

He was suspended without pay for 15 days after the arrest of 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III that was captured on video Aug. 12.

A police spokesman and the police union president didn't return calls seeking comment.

Statement from Gail:

“While I will not discuss disciplinary proceedings publicly, I will confirm that I have ordered an additional 30 days unpaid suspension of officer Amiott related to the incident on Aug.12, 2017. This is in addition to the 15 day unpaid suspension imposed by chief Meyer, and will begin after the first suspension has ended. A 30 day suspension is the maximum discipline I am permitted to impose as mayor, short of terminating employment.

Based on additional information that has recently come to my attention, I will also be conducting a full review of officer Amiott’s prior conduct as a Euclid police officer to determine his suitability to return to employment by the city of Euclid. The city of Euclid and Euclid Police Department remain committed to providing a safe community and treating all justly and with dignity and respect.”

