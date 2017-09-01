Cleveland Police asking for public's help to find missing teen

Anna Durfee, 16, was last seen on August 3 in Cleveland's West 25th neighborhood. (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Anna Durfee, 16, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'4" tall and was last seen on August 3 at Applewood Centers, a mental health and social services agency -- located at 3518 West 25th St.

According to police, Durfee and another girl ran away from the care facility.

Durfee is prescribed medication.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

