Hurricane Harvey: Learn how to pick the best charity, and track how your money's spent

Before donating to any charity -- especially after a major natural disaster like Hurricane Harvey -- it’s important to research the group or organization.

Fil de Banate, an attorney for the Cleveland branch of the Federal Trade Commission, has a few tips to make sure donated money is well spent.

De Banate said it’s always good to double check organizations, no matter how good they may sound over the phone, or on social media. De Banate recommended checking out charities online using websites like Charity Navigator, Guidestar.org or Charity Watch. He said it’s important to make sure a charity is real, and to check to see how long it’s been in business.

“In natural disasters like this, there tends to be some charities that spring up out of nowhere. So what we advise folks to do is be cautious of those charities that are brand new,” said de Banate. He said ‘brand new’ is generally considered a year old or less.

Even if a young charity is legitimate, de Banate said it’s important to think about what that organization will likely be able to do with your donation, and how quickly they will be able to act.

“Even if these charities are legitimate do they have the ability and the infrastructure to get the money you donate to the victims and get it them when they need it the most,” said de Banate.

Local, accredited charities like the Houston SPCA, the Houston Humane Society, the Houston Food Bank, the Food Bank of Corpus Christi and the San Antonio Humane Society are highly recommended by agencies like the independent nonprofit Charity Navigator. Those agencies are local, and have the connections to help people immediately on the ground in Harvey-affected areas.

As an example of the wide array of differences between how real charities spend their money, Cleveland 19 compared a charity called the Disabled Police and Sheriff’s Association and the American Red Cross. The Disabled Police and Sheriff’s Association was featured by Charity Navigator as an example of a charity that spends too much on professional fundraising efforts.

In 2015, that charity spent more than $1.5 million. More than $1.4 million was spent on professional fundraising services, only about $85,000 was spent on program services. The Foundation spent about 92 percent of its money that year on professional fundraising services.

Compare that to the American Red Cross. That organization has a significantly larger budget, spending more than $2.5 billion in 2015. About 90 percent of that money was spent on programs or services that the Red Cross provides.

“At the end of the day, our country, we look out for each other. We have to make sure that money goes where it needs to go,” said de Banate.

The Federal Trade Commission has this information about how to donate wisely during a natural disaster, and advice for the survivors of the storm.

From the Federal Trade Commission:

Wise giving after the storm

If you’re looking for a way to give, be cautious of charity scams. Do some research to ensure that your donation will go to a reputable organization that will use the money as promised:

Picking up the pieces

The storm has devastated much of Southeastern Texas. Once the rain and floodwaters recede, it will be time to take stock and develop a recovery plan. Here are some tips and links to resources to help make the task less burdensome:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.