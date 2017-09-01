Cleveland Browns cut quarterback Brock Osweiler

The Cleveland Browns have cut quarterback Brock Osweiler. Back in March the Browns traded for Brock Osweiler and a 2018 second-round pick with the Houston Texans.

On Aug. 27 the Browns announced rookie DeShone Kizer as the starting quarterback for the team. The Browns selected Kizer in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Browns first game of the regular season is on Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

