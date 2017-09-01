Cleveland animal activists alarmed over 'debarking' ruling in Oregon

The case involves feuding neighbors in Oregon.

One family is upset after enduring years of barking from their neighbor's dogs.

An Oregon appeals court ruled Wednesday that a couple must "debark" their dogs, that is, surgically cut their vocal chords -- a ruling that was triggered by a lawsuit filed by their neighbors.

The case has been going on since 2002. The couple suing says that for more than 15 years they've had to endure the dogs' "incessant barking," and that it's changed their quality of life. They won about $238,000 in damages back in 2015.

The dog owners say the 6 pets are there to protect the sheep on their farm. Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League says they should find another way so that their dogs don't have to suffer.

"It seems to me the owners need to find a new way to protect their farm or find a different place to take their farm where it's going to be less of a nuisance to the people around them," she says.

And now, she'd like to see Ohio take precautions before this happens here.

"I would certainly like to see Ohio look at some legislation potentially that would make it that last resort, that would align with the position so that it just can't be done for the convenience of an owner," she said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.