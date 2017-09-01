U.S. Marshals: Wanted sex offender caught operating kiddie ride at Youngstown-area fair

Brandon Walsh, 30, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor after being arrested by U.S. Marshals. (Source: Mahoning County Jail)

A sex offender who was operating a kiddie ride at the Canfield Fair -- just outside of Youngstown -- was arrested Thursday.

Brandon Walsh, 30, who was wanted in South Carolina on a criminal solicitation of a minor charge, was hunted down and caught by U.S. Marshals.

Walsh allegedly messaged a 13-year-old girl on Facebook, requested nude pictures and asked to meet her for sex.

The sheriff in Richland County, South Carolina said Walsh used fake Facebook profiles to contact teen girls between the ages of 13 and 16, then threatened the victims who refused to send him more nude photos, saying he would post the ones of them he already had.

Investigators reported the alleged threats and blackmail had been going on from the end of 2016 through August 2017 at his South Carolina home.

As marshals converged on him in Canfield, Walsh threw his cell phone in a port-a-john, which was then fished out by police.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into whether Walsh had child pornography on him while he was at the fair.

Walsh is being held in Mahoning County Jail. Once he's taken back to South Carolina, authorities plan to charge him with additional crimes.

