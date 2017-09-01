Driver dies after slamming into broken down truck on I-90

A driver was killed Friday after slamming into a broken down truck on Interstate 90.

According to police, a Rumpke recycling truck stalled out around 4:45 p.m. while traveling eastbound on I-90 between 98th Street and 41st Street.

The truck driver was not injured in the accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Cleveland Police Department responded to the scene.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today's accident," said Bill Burgett, Rumpke operations manager. "We are cooperating fully with the police and we will conduct a complete investigation. We appreciate the quick response of the emergency teams, and are working quickly as possible to clear the roadway."

