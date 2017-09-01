Brimfield Township woman raises money for police K-9 vest

Jessica McMillen has raised money for K9 bulletproof vests before. (Source: WOIO)

Brimfield Township in Portage County has a new officer joining its police force.

His name is Recon and he's their newest K-9.

But before he hits the streets, a local woman is making sure he's protected like any other officer.

Recon is a 14-week old German Shepherd in training to become a K-9 officer right now.

He has a lot to learn and his handler wants to make sure he stays safe on the job.

Playing with a puppy might not look like work, but for Sgt. David Knarr with Brimfield Police, it’s part of his job.

Recon will soon be Sgt. Knarr's partner.

“It's like having another officer. They're your partner, your pal, you hang out. But they're a tool,” he said.

This will be Sgt. Knarr's third K-9 and there's no question they'll form a strong bond.

“I spend more time with this dog than my family a lot of times,” he said.

But right now, this puppy is in training.

“We're doing some narcotics training, a bit of bite work,” Sgt. Knarr said.

During that time, Jessica McMillen, a recent Kent State grad, is busy raising money to make sure Recon has a bulletproof vest.

They cost about $2,500.

This isn't the first time she's helped out the police department.

“This was the first dog Joker that I raised money for when I was 14 and Drogan was the second dog I raised for when I was 16,” she said, pointing to their framed photographs on the wall at the police station.

McMillen loves dogs, and she hates to think of a K-9 getting hurt on the job when it can be prevented.

“If the handler's in a dangerous situation, their handler isn't without a vest, they have their bulletproof vest on. Why would we send the dogs in without one?” she said.

So her gift of a bulletproof vest for Recon won't just be for him.

It will bring peace of mind to all of the police officers, especially Sgt. Knarr.

“Right now he's a bouncy, cuddly ball of fur. He's all puppy,” McMillen said.

“Looking at him now you wouldn't know what an important job he's going to have in just under a year,” she said.

McMillen has a little bit of time to raise money for Recon's bulletproof vest. He won't be fitted until he turns one year old.

If you would like to donate money to help buy Recon a vest, you can send a check to the Brimfield Police at 1287 Tallmadge Road, Kent, Ohio.

