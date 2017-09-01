Shaker Heights resident hospitalized following house fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Shaker Heights resident hospitalized following house fire

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

On Friday night, Shaker Heights' firefighters responded to a house fire that injured at least one person.

The victim was rushed to University Hospitals.

Emergency crews suspect the fire was sparked on the second floor of the residence, located at 3318 Sutton Rd. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly