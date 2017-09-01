Hurricane Harvey destruction triggers rise in Cleveland gas prices

Even though we weren't in the direct path of the storm, we're feeling some of the effects of Hurricane Harvey here in Northeast Ohio.

Gas prices have gone up as much as 40 cents in some places, said Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com.

"What we're seeing in Northeast Ohio is that gas prices just a few days ago took a jump up to 2.55 a gallon. In some cases that was a 30 to 40 cent increase at some stations," he said.

DeHaan says this is the biggest jump in about two and a half years.

The spike in fuel prices is due, in large part, to Hurricane Harvey, which has shut down 25 percent of the nation's total refining capacity.

"There is no gas reserve, by the way. The problem here is that the refineries are still underwater. They're still challenged."

At a Shell gas station on East 55th and St. Clair, it's $2.59 for regular unleaded.

Across the street at the BP it's $2.45.

We took a trip to Cleveland Heights and found the price at the local Sunoco to be $2.59.

Willie Warner-Sims is filling up now to beat another price hike.

"It's cheaper right now. I feel it is going to go up probably in a couple of days," he said.

Ashley Anderson says when you need gas, you have to get it.

"I don't even look at them anymore to be honest. I've got to buy it anyway," she said.

Gas Buddy's Patrick DeHaan says gas prices will probably top out in our area around $2.60, but they are having a ripple effect on the economy.

"The fact that gas prices are 20 cents higher than a week ago means everyday Americans are paying $80 million more dollars."

DeHaan says there's enough oil, the problem is because of Harvey there's no way to refine it into gasoline and get it where its needed most.

It's not over.

Gas Buddy.com says prices could continue to rise for a couple of weeks until the refineries are back online and running at full capacity.

By the way, driving slower saves gas, and it's safer too.

