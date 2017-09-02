Stark County deputy struck by car while directing traffic

A Stark County Sheriff's deputy is recovering from a fractured wrist after he was struck by a car while directing traffic Friday night.

According to investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 10 p.m. on State Route 93 near Tuslaw High School in Tuscarawas Township.

Deputy Jeffery McCollister, 46, was in the southbound lane of State Route 93 directing traffic from the school. He then told a woman driving a pickup truck to enter the road, and she did, hitting the deputy in the process.

The truck's driver, 51-year-old Sheryl Stewart, was not injured.

Deputy McCollister was taken to Aultman Hospital and treated for non-incapacitating injuries, including a fractured wrist.

Authorities say he was wearing a reflective jacket and holding a flashlight when he was struck. Alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

