Cleveland names street after Facebook murder victim Robert Godwin Sr.

The city of Cleveland honored Robert Godwin Sr. by eponymously renaming the street he lived on after the 74-year-old was shot and killed in a Facebook video on Easter Sunday.

Godwin Sr. died April 16 after being shot on 600 block of East 93rd Street.

"What happened [was] senseless," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams previously said.

A beautiful balloon release to honor Robert Godwin, Sr. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/BhTYRQtENe — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) September 2, 2017

Mayor Frank Jackson said thank you to everyone who attended the ceremony.

"Godwin's house was a community house," Jackson said.

Cleveland city councilman Jeff Johnson said he knew Godwin when he was part of the Glenville community. He said Godwin was one of the fastest people he knew.

"He was a wonderful man, who left a legacy," Johnson said.

Steve Stephens, 37, shot Godwin Sr. fled to Erie, Pa. where he shot and killed himself days later after a short police pursuit.

East 146th Street is now named Robert Godwin, Sr. Way.

