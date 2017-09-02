Cleveland naming street after Facebook murder victim Robert Godwin Sr.

The City of Cleveland is honoring Robert Godwin with the designation of East 146th Street. (Source: WOIO)

The city of Cleveland is honoring Robert Godwin Sr. by eponymously renaming the street he lived on after the 74-year-old was shot and killed in a Facebook video on Easter Sunday.

Godwin Sr. died April 16 after being shot on 600 block of East 93rd Street.

"What happened [was] senseless," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams previously said.

Steve Stephens, 37, shot Godwin Sr. fled to Erie, Pa. where he shot and killed himself days later after a short police pursuit.

East 146th Street will be named Robert Godwin, Sr. Way. According to a news release, family and friends will join city officials to recognize his community service and selfless work for his neighbors.

The ceremony is at 2 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the corner of East 146th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

