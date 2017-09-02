Parma barbershop sending 6 trucks full of donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Mario's Barber Shop in Parma is sending six trucks of supplies to Houston, Texas for victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Source WOIO)

The owner, Mario Innocenzi, said the devastation in Texas is unimaginable and Northeast Ohioans have shown tremendous generosity during crisis situations.

"We're just trying to do our part for the United States," Innocenzi.

He said many volunteers have helped him with the project. Students from Normandy High School, senior citizens in the community and just people who dropped off supplies helped organize the materials to put on the trucks.

Innocenzi started the donation drive Tuesday morning at his shop, which is located at 7526 Broadview Road in the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center.

He collected non-perishable food, water, baby wipes, diapers, toiletries, medical supplies and pet food. A GoFundMe account has been setup to support transportation costs.

Innocenzi is still collecting supplies, he said they don't need any more water donations. He wants to focus on collecting toys for the children impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

"In just a few short months it's going to be the holidays, and these kids are still going to be in shelters during the holidays," Innoncenzi said.

He wants to continue collecting donations for the victims the rest of the year, Innoncenzi said he will probably send a truck full of donations in December.

This isn't the first time Innocenzi has rallied the community to support those in need. Last year, he held a donation drive to support people affected by the deadly wildfire in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. For that mission trip, the community helped Innocenzi fill a 15-foot box truck.

