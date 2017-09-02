Vigil honoring 1-year-old killed in Warrensville Heights to be held on Saturday

Tariq Debardeleben, 19, has been charged with murder by Warrensville Heights Police. (Source: Warrensville Heights Police)

A vigil honoring 1-year-old Morgan Dillard who was killed in Warrensville Heights will be held on East 80th Street in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tariq Debardeleben, 19, pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday. He's charged in the beating death of Morgan.

The Cuyahoga County examiner ruled the death of Morgan a homicide after she died at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center from severe injuries to her head and abdomen.

Police say Debardeleben was babysitting Morgan on Aug. 26.

