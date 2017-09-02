Vigil held for 1-year-old killed in Warrensville Heights

A vigil was held for 1-year-old Morgan Dillard who was killed in Warrensville Heights on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

Tariq Debardeleben, 19, pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday. He's charged in the beating death of Morgan.

19-year-old man pleads not guilty to death of baby

The Cuyahoga County examiner ruled the death of Morgan a homicide after she died at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center from severe injuries to her head and abdomen.

Police say Debardeleben was babysitting Morgan on Aug. 26.

