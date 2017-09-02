Columbia Road Baptist Church collects donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

People in Westlake opened their hearts to help out the Hurricane Harvey victims on Sept. 2. (Source WOIO)

People in Westlake opened their hearts to help out the Hurricane Harvey victims on Sept. 2.

Runners donated items to the Columbia Road Baptist Church at the Celebrate Westlake run. The charity event has been going on in the community for 27 years.

Parma barbershop sending 6 trucks full of donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Over the next two weeks the church will be sending trucks to Texas. Mario's Barber Shop in Parma sent six trucks of supplies on Saturday to Houston, Texas for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

