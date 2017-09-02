John Mellencamp makes a surprise performance at the Rock Hall - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

John Mellencamp makes a surprise performance at the Rock Hall

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
John Mellencamp made a surprise performance at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. (Source AP Images) John Mellencamp made a surprise performance at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

John Mellencamp made a surprise performance at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Twitter account of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame posted a video of Mellencamp singing Hurts So Good. Mellencamp has several exhibits at the Rock Hall.

John Mellencamp will perform at the Canfield Fair on Sept. 3. Tickets are still available for the concert in Canfield.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly