John Mellencamp makes a surprise performance at the Rock Hall

John Mellencamp made a surprise performance at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. (Source AP Images)

The Twitter account of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame posted a video of Mellencamp singing Hurts So Good. Mellencamp has several exhibits at the Rock Hall.

Inductee @johnmellencamp surprised visitors today w/a performance - you never know what you'll see while at the Rock Hall! #longliverock pic.twitter.com/9mm4EBFEV0 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) September 2, 2017

John Mellencamp will perform at the Canfield Fair on Sept. 3. Tickets are still available for the concert in Canfield.

