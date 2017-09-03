29-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Cleveland, while a 27-year-old man was arrested for drug charges during the police investigation. (Source WOIO)

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Cleveland and a 27-year-old man was arrested for drug charges during the police investigation.

Police officers responded to the shooting at East 118th Street and Buckeye Avenue around 11 p.m. on Sept. 2. Investigators said the victim was found in the driver's seat of a car that crashed into a building.

Cleveland police said the victim was taken to University Hospitals by first responders and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said preliminary information shows the victim and the man arrested were in a car that was stopped.

Investigators said as they talked with other people in the car two unknown men walked by on foot and shots were fired. Authorities said after the victim was shot he accelerated the car, lost control and hit a building.

Police said the 27-year-old man was seen removing a duffel bag from the car and taking it behind a building. Cleveland police said officers recovered the bag and recovered multiple bags of marijuana.

Investigators said the 27-year-old man was taken into custody for drug charges. Names of the man arrested and the victim have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

