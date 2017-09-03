Man fatally shot outside Dog Pound Lounge bar in Cleveland

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed outside of the Dog Pound Lounge. (Source WOIO)

A 29-year-old man was shot outside of the Dog Pound Lounge on Cleveland's east side and died at the hospital early this morning, police said.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 the victim was driven by a friend to the Fifth District police station. Investigators said the victim was shot multiple times.

He was taken to University Hospitals and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cleveland police said the preliminary investigation shows the victim and their friend left the bar and the two were standing near the victim's rented vehicle on East 186th street and having a conversation. Police said suspects fired shots at them possibly from a silver vehicle.

The friend was not injured in the incident and transported the victim to the police station. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

