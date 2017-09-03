Cleveland Hopkins International Airport website now has checkpoint wait times and parking availability

Travelers will now have the opportunity to know where available parking spots are before they arrive at the Cleveland Hopkins Airport. (Source WOIO)

Travelers will now have the opportunity to know where available parking spots are and how long they'll have to wait at checkpoints before they arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The new online feature called "parking status" shows the lots that are full and the lots that have spots available. To get a parking update travelers can head to www.clevelandairport.com and click "Parking Status" in the lower right-hand corner of the page.

The site also features checkpoint wait times at the North, Central and South Checkpoint.

According to the news release, the site is updated every three minutes. In a few weeks the parking updates will be posted to the airport's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

