TownHall employees from Texas help start donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

TownHall employees from Texas have helped start a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The donations for "Help Houston Heal" will be collected until Sept. 6.



TownHall employee, Jennifer Scott is from Houston, Texas and she was one of the employees who helped start the relief supply drive.



"The house that I originally grew up in, it's gone. My friends have told me that the neighborhood you used to live in, it's completely destroyed," Scott said.

Matthew Brown also helped start the donation drive. He is also from Texas and still has some friends who live there.



"It's very devastating, that's my home. I'd been through a similar situation with Katrina. So, I can understand how it is down there," Brown said.

Risa Katz who also works at TownHall said after losing everything in a house fire and being helped by her community, she now feels like it's her turn to give back.



"I thought to myself, we can't just watch this, we have to help," Katz said.



The owner of TownHall, Bobby George will be donating the truck, gas and labor that it takes to deliver what is collected for the victims in Texas.



"Our mission is to love and to serve, and it's good when you have employees that hold you accountable to your own mission. I like that," George said.



Brown will be driving the truck carrying the donations to Houston this week. He said he's preparing himself for what he'll see in a place he used to call home.

Non-perishable items like canned food, water, diapers, toiletries, blankets, medical or cleaning supplies are being collected at all Harry Buffalo restaurants, TownHall, Willoughby Brewing Company, the Barley House and Rebol Public Square.

Those who fill a bag or a box with non-perishables that can "Help Houston Heal" will receive a $10 restaurant gift card.

Some local gyms have also offered to collect non-perishables for the fundraising drive. Title boxing, Harness Cycle, Tremont Athletic Club and Cleveland Yoga are also d rop-off locations for the drive.

