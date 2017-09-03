A week later, Euclid firefighter still on duty in flooded Houston

Garbage is piling up in Houston as people throw out everything they own. (Source: Chris Caimi)

It's now been a week since Hurricane Harvey dumped historic levels of rain in Houston and yet a Euclid Firefighter still remains on duty in Texas.

Chris Caimi is a Euclid firefighter. He's also a member of Ohio Task Force 1 which is 49 elite rescue team members who for the past week have been helping out in Houston.

"The very first rescue we did was a man, who was trying to get to his dog," Caimi told Cleveland 19 by phone on Sunday. "He got swept underneath three bridges and ended up in a tree down what use to be a creek but now had turned into a raging river."

Over the past week Ohio Task Force 1 has helped rescue more than 100 people, including a nursing home full of residents.

The work of rescues has now turned to a wide area search mission. Checking still submerged cars, and homes to make sure there are no bodies in them.

Thankfully Caimi and his team have found none. Some streets are starting to dry up, Caimi says garbage is stacked 5 feet high as people throw out everything they lost.

"A lot of the neighborhoods that we're in are a lot less fortunate than some of us. They lost what little they had, they lost everything. And these same people are the ones waving, smiling saying than you. thank you for coming to help us," said Caimi.

Caimi and the team haven't been told when they get to come home. There is speculation that because no one really knows yet where Hurricane Irma is going, the team can't be demobilized yet. I asked Chris if that matters to him and the work he does.

"It matters to me personally for my family." Caimi has three boys and a wife at home. "But we all took this mission to come and help in any way can. So we're in it for the long haul as long as they need us. We obviously miss our families and our wives and children."

Ohio Task Force 1 has been doing a great job of filling people in on the work they're doing on a daily basis on their Facebook page. Giving friends and family, and really all of us, a chance to see how they're helping out, and be extremely proud of the work they're doing.

