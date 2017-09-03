Vigil planned tonight for teen who shot himself in Akron police car

A vigil will be held for the teenager who shot himself in an Akron police car. (Source WOIO)

A vigil will be held for the teenager tonight who, according to authorities, shot himself in an Akron police car.

Xavier McMullen, 17, was found dead in the back of an Akron police cruiser on Aug. 25. He, and two other teens, Anthony William Criss, 18, and Mathew Wayne Allen, 18, had been arrested as suspects in an aggravated robbery.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. Cleveland 19 will live stream the event on cleveland19.com and Facebook live.

Akron officers found the three, arrested them, and placed them in the back of separate police cruisers. Police haven’t commented on whether or not the officers patted down or searched the suspects for weapons before putting them in the back of the cruisers.

During a Monday press conference, Akron Police Capt. Jesse Leeser wouldn’t say if it was standard procedure for officers to pat down suspects before putting them in cruisers.

“It all depends on the circumstances, it's hard to say exactly every time you do it this way, it's a rapidly evolving situation, you have a limited amount of officers with three suspects, possibly armed, you can handle it different ways but I don’t want to go into it,” said Leeser.

