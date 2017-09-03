Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber named AL Pitcher of the Month

Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber had a slow start to the season, has made two trips to the disabled list and he still might win the Cy Young award. (Source: Associated Press)

Kluber was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for August after a 5-1 month where he posed a 1.96 earned-run average. Kluber registered a 54-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. It is the second time this year he won this award, he also got it in June.

The Indians pitcher has a real shot to win his second Cy Young Award this season. He is 14-4 with a 2.56 earned-run average. His biggest competition is Boston’s Chris Sale, a player the Indians have battered this season.

Sale is 15-6 with a 2.77 earned-run average. His ERA against Cleveland is 14.63 this season, it’s almost like Indian hitters are doing their best to get Kluber the Cy Young award. He is in the driver’s seat for it, he needs a strong September to cement his 2017 Cy Young candidacy.

Another month like August will only help.

