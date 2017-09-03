Vigil held for teen who died in Akron police custody

Friends and family gathered Sunday night to mourn the loss of 17 year-old Xavier McMullen after he shot and killed himself in the back of an Akron Police vehicle.

Lisa Carswell says she is just heartbroken over her son's death. She says everyone makes mistakes, but she wants to know exactly what happened leading up to her son's death.

“I miss my son. I know my son loved me and I loved my son,” Carswell said.



Carswell says she will keep fighting until she gets answers about what happened to her son, 17 year-old Xavier Mullen.



“I want Akron Police to reach out to me. I want to find out what happened,” Carswell said.



McMullen died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head while he was in a police car on Friday, August 25. The Summit County Coroner has ruled his death a suicide. McMullen was the only one in the car at the time, and was handcuffed.



“Someone is going to have to held accountable for this. I can't believe officers were unable to do simple procedures. I was in your custody, handcuffed and was able to do this? There's no explanation,” Carswell said.



While they wait for those answers, friends and family gathered to share stories and talk about how much they will miss the teen.



“He just brightened our day and made us really happy,” said friend Heather Hyre



“Very happy to see everyone who came to support. Everyone loved Xavier. He was a sweet kid,” Carswell said.

The incident is still under investigation. McMullen's funeral is set for Friday.

