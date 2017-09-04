Stow police officer fatally shoots man in Akron, investigation underway

A Stow police officer shot and killed a man in front of an Akron homeless shelter early Monday morning.

According to the Stow Police Department, the officer-involved shooting occurred on East Market Street in front of the Haven of Rest Ministries, which serves as a homeless assistance shelter.

Stow police confirmed that the man who was shot by the Stow officer died from his injuries, but the police department did not detail the circumstances leading up to the shooting or why the Stow cop was on the scene in Akron.

The Ohio Bureau of Bureau of Criminal Investigation is actively examining the crime scene. More details are expected to be released later Monday morning.

This story will be updated.

